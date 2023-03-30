Left Menu

Pope Francis had peaceful night in hospital - ANSA news agency

The 86-year-old pontiff was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday and diagnosed with a respiratory infection that required "a few days" of treatment, the Vatican has said. Nursing staff "are very optimistic" that, barring surprises, Francis could be discharged in time for Palm Sunday celebrations on April 2, ANSA reported, quoting unnamed hospital sources.

Pope Francis spent a peaceful night in hospital and medical staff is optimistic about his recovery, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Thursday, after he was hospitalized a day earlier. The 86-year-old pontiff was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday and diagnosed with a respiratory infection that required "a few days" of treatment, the Vatican has said.

Nursing staff "are very optimistic" that, barring surprises, Francis could be discharged in time for Palm Sunday celebrations on April 2, ANSA reported, quoting unnamed hospital sources. Palm Sunday marks the start of a hectic week of ceremonies leading to Easter Sunday on April 9, the holiest day in the Christian calendar, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Francis' health has attracted increased scrutiny in the last two years, during which he has undergone colon surgery and begun using a wheelchair or a walking stick due to chronic knee pain. The Argentine pope's latest hospitalisation has revived speculation over a possible resignation on health grounds, following the historic precedent of his late predecessor Benedict XVI.

Asked by Italian Swiss television RSI in an interview broadcast on March 12 what condition would lead him to quit, Francis said: "A tiredness that doesn't let you see things clearly. A lack of clarity, of knowing how to evaluate situations".

