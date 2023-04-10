Temasek to acquire additional 41 pc stake in Manipal Health Enterprises

Singapore-based investment firm Temasek will acquire an additional 41 per cent stake in Manipal Health Enterprises, to take majority control of the Bengaluru-based firm, as per a joint statement issued by the entities on Monday.

The companies did not share financial details of the deal.

Sources, however, said Temasek stake buyout would be for over Rs 16,300 crore valuing Manipal Health Enterprises (MHE) at around Rs 40,000 crore, making it the largest deal in the Indian healthcare sector.

Following the closing of the transaction, Manipal Group will hold about 30 per cent in Manipal Health Enterprises.

Sheares Healthcare Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary and independently-managed portfolio company of Temasek, will retain its existing 18 per cent stake, it said.

Besides, global alternative asset management firm TPG, which first invested in MHE through TPG Asia VI in 2015, will fully exit.

But, TPG will hold an interest of 11 per cent in the healthcare chain, through its new Asia fund - TPG Asia VIII, it added.

National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) will exit its holding from MHE, the statement said.

''We are very glad for Temasek's acquisition of a significant stake in Manipal Health Enterprises and its support to the management team in building out the platform to its full potential,'' Manipal Group Chairman Ranjan Pai said in a statement.

Investing in healthcare requires a long-term outlook as well as a sensitivity to social responsibility, he noted.

''I am glad that we have partners like Temasek and TPG who resonate with these values and will continue to be a part of the journey ahead.

''I am also grateful to NIIF who partnered with us at a critical juncture, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and supported us as we continued to provide high-quality healthcare,'' Pai added.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Manipal Hospitals currently serves over fifty lakh patients a year through its network of 29 hospitals.

