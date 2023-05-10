Left Menu

Centrally-funded cancer institute on cards in Hamirpur: Himachal CM Sukhu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:49 IST
Centrally-funded cancer institute on cards in Hamirpur: Himachal CM Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said a centrally-funded cancer institute in Hamirpur district is on the cards.

Sukhu said this after a meeting in Delhi with oncologist Dr G K Rath, who heads the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at AIIMS.

The chief minister held discussions with Rath on strengthening cancer treatment facilities and overall health infrastructure in the state, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh were rising alarmingly with a growth rate of 2.2 per cent against the country's overall growth rate of 0.6 per cent, it said.

The chief minister said though 8,500 cancer cases were detected every year on an average, many cases went unreported in the remotest belts of the state, the statement said.

He urged the authorities concerned to hold cancer awareness programmes and organise workshops in collaboration with the NCI. He also asked them to ramp up screening so that proper treatment could be provided to the patients at the early stages of cancer.

Rath apprised the chief minister that 50 per cent of cancer cases are curable and also briefed him about latest technologies available for cancer treatment, according to the statement.

''It is my priority to provide the best health facilities to everyone in the state,'' the statement quoted Sukhu as saying.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on the possibility of launching a pilot project for vaccination of adolescent girls to ensure a healthy future population in the state, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023