Centrally-funded cancer institute on cards in Hamirpur: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said a centrally-funded cancer institute in Hamirpur district is on the cards.

Sukhu said this after a meeting in Delhi with oncologist Dr G K Rath, who heads the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at AIIMS.

The chief minister held discussions with Rath on strengthening cancer treatment facilities and overall health infrastructure in the state, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh were rising alarmingly with a growth rate of 2.2 per cent against the country's overall growth rate of 0.6 per cent, it said.

The chief minister said though 8,500 cancer cases were detected every year on an average, many cases went unreported in the remotest belts of the state, the statement said.

He urged the authorities concerned to hold cancer awareness programmes and organise workshops in collaboration with the NCI. He also asked them to ramp up screening so that proper treatment could be provided to the patients at the early stages of cancer.

Rath apprised the chief minister that 50 per cent of cancer cases are curable and also briefed him about latest technologies available for cancer treatment, according to the statement.

''It is my priority to provide the best health facilities to everyone in the state,'' the statement quoted Sukhu as saying.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on the possibility of launching a pilot project for vaccination of adolescent girls to ensure a healthy future population in the state, it said.

