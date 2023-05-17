Capacity Building Plans act as ‘Highway’ for focussed output by competent workforce: Dr Mandaviya

“Capacity Building Plans act as ‘Highways’ for focussed output by competent workforce, and provide a ‘work culture’ to the organisation where individuals with streamlined efforts work with as team with shared goals and vision”. This was stated by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya as he launched the Annual Capacity Building Plan for capacity building of civil servants of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here today, in the presence of Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare who joined the meeting virtually.

Recalling and reiterating the inspiration provided by Hon. Prime Minister as he launched Mission Karmayogi to enhance and sharpen the capacities of civil servants who man various government organisations, Dr Mandaviya stated that “India is not short of potential but the need is to harness that towards achieving desired outcomes”. Addressing the session, the Union Health Minister appreciated the dedicated efforts of all the stakeholders, and stated that “there was a need to renovate and revitalize the govt’s capacity building system and this initiative is envisioned as the path to further strengthening the civil service machinery”. Underscoring the importance of capacity building, he stated that priority should always be on how to increase the quality of output.

The Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) is a comprehensive strategic document envisioned to assist the development in enhancement of capacities of individuals, and of Ministry/ Department/ Organizations (MDOs). The plan has been developed by the Capacity Building Commission in close coordination and consultation with the Mission Karmayogi Cell of the Health Ministry, all divisions in the department and subsequent to a detailed Training Needs Analysis (TNA) for MoHFW.

The Union Minister exhorted the training institutions to improve their capacity building first before imparting their learnings on others. He also emphasized that with enhanced capacity, individuals gain self-confidence and achieve better results.

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar highlighted that while all civil services personnel are involved in delivering important services to the people, their role in health services is all the more important to ensure essential health services reach the last citizen.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry laid out the roadmap for the Ministry and urged the training institutions to assume a leadership role in the roll out of the plan. He highlighted that the vision behind this initiative is to enhance the skill and capacity building of officials in accordance with the requirements of the different departments of the Ministry. “It will also ensure that the vast network of training institutions in the country do not work on a standalone basis but operate as a network to impart skills and training for officials”, he stated. He also noted that the plan is subject to refinement and modifications whenever the need arises.

Shri Adil Zenulbhai, Chairman, Capacity Building Commission stated that the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister is not to ‘push’ civil servants for capacity building but to make it as interesting as to ‘pull’ people towards having their best capacity. He emphasized that the Capacity Building Plan is a practical plan that will improve the quality of work and help civil servants inculcate life-long learning among them.

(With Inputs from PIB)