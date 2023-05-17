34 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in Delhi; positivity rate 2.01 pc

Delhi on Wednesday logged 34 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.01 per cent along with two fatalities due to the disease, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

With the fresh infections, the national capital's case tally climbed to 20,40,531. The death toll now stands at 26,654, the health department said in its bulletin.

On Tuesday, the single-day count of fresh cases was at 29 with a positivity rate of 1.62 per cent.

The city also reported one fatality due to the viral infection, the data showed.

No bulletin was issued on Monday.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 26 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.49 per cent. The health department did not issue a health bulletin on Saturday.

The city witnessed 43 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent and two deaths on Friday, while it had logged same number of new cases with a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent a day before.

The city recorded 75 cases with a positivity rate of 3.43 per cent and one death on Wednesday.

The fresh cases emerged from 1,691 tests conducted the previous day, according to Wednesday's bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 294, of which 226 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Only 52 of the 7,941 Covid beds in various city hospitals are occupied, it said.

The number of daily cases had dropped to zero in Delhi on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city witnessed a spurt in cases last month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

