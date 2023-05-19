Left Menu

SA records two positive cases of diphtheria disease

According to the department, the first case was detected in an adult in KwaZulu-Natal, while the second infection was found in a child in the Western Cape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 18:53 IST
SA records two positive cases of diphtheria disease
Diphtheria is an uncommon, but vaccine-preventable serious infection caused by a toxin-producing bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheria. Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, has called for vigilance and for the public not to panic as the country records two positive cases of diphtheria disease.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), has alerted the department of two laboratory-confirmed cases of diphtheria disease that were detected in April 2023.

According to the department, the first case was detected in an adult in KwaZulu-Natal, while the second infection was found in a child in the Western Cape.

Diphtheria is an uncommon, but vaccine-preventable serious infection caused by a toxin-producing bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheria.

“The toxin may lead to difficulty in breathing, heart rhythm problems, and even death,” the department explained.

The bacteria, according to the department, spreads from person to person, usually through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing.

The symptoms of diphtheria include sore throat, with the formation of a membrane on the tonsil and throat, and swollen glands in the front of the neck.

Close contacts of known cases are at increased risk of infection.

“Routine diphtheria vaccination is part of the childhood vaccine programme and parents are encouraged to get their children vaccinated,” the statement read.

The vaccine should be given to all children as part of the routine vaccines in the first year of life, while booster doses at six and 12 years should also be given.

“Catch-up vaccination is possible if doses have been missed.”

However, the department said diphtheria antitoxin is in short supply globally and the World Health Organisation is working to secure additional supplies of antitoxin.

“Treatment in the absence of anti-toxin is appropriate antibiotics and supportive care.”

These cases, the department said, are a reminder that a drop in vaccine coverage may lead to more infections.

“All parents are urged to ensure that their children are up to date for routine vaccines. Children who are not up to date for vaccines should be taken to the nearest clinic for vaccination.”

Meanwhile, clinicians including primary health care nurses throughout the country have been urged to have a high index of suspicion for diphtheria, to notify suspected cases and to send specimens to the laboratory for testing.

In addition, laboratories are encouraged to screen all throat swabs for diphtheria and send all confirmed cases to the NICD’s Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023