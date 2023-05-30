US Representative McHenry: over half of House Republicans to support debt ceiling bill

Republican U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry said on Tuesday more than half of Republicans in the House of Representatives will support the debt ceiling bill. The chair of the House Committee on Financial Services also said he had no doubt the bill will pass the House.

"With a narrow majority in the House, we have the most conservative outcome we possibly could," McHenry said on Tuesday.

