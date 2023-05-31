GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities, U.S. yields fall ahead of debt ceiling vote

Global equities and U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday as bearish sentiment dominated markets, with investors focused on a much-anticipated vote in Congress on raising the U.S. debt ceiling. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on Wednesday on a bipartisan deal that would lift the $31.4 trillion ceiling and allow the government to avert a default.

The bill faces a potentially tricky path through the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority. It is unclear how many House Democrats will back it. "The jitters are expected as there is a very small chance there could be an issue with the vote later tonight," said Ryan Detrick, chief markets strategist at Carson Group.

"We don't anticipate that, but until the final paper is signed on the president's desk some apprehension isn't abnormal," he said, adding that month-end profit taking was also underway. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 1.13%. European stocks shed 1.15%.

On Wall Street, all three main indexes were lower, led by technology, financials, consumer discretionary and industrials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.82% to 32,772.19, the S&P 500 lost 0.89% to 4,168.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.86% to 12,904.83. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields moved lower to 3.6541%.

