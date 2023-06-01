Left Menu

European stocks rebound from two-month lows with inflation data in focus

Shares of Heidelberg Materials climbed 2% after J.P.Morgan upgraded the cement maker's stock rating to "overweight", calling it a "big opportunity" as the sector looks to attract more investors on decarbonisation efforts.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:53 IST
European stocks rose on Thursday on hopes the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates steady this month, while the passage of a U.S. bill through the House of Representatives brought relief to investors worried about a potential debt default.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% after closing at a two-month low in the previous session. U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default, with market focus now turning to the Senate.

Some Fed officials pointed towards an interest rate hike "skip" in June, prompting a quick reversal of market expectations for another hike as the U.S. central bank weighs the value of caution against still-strong inflation data. Readings on euro zone inflation in May and unemployment rate in April are due later in the day.

Among single stocks, Remy Cointreau rose 1.4% as the French spirits group reported a higher-than-expected rise in operating profit for its 2022/23 fiscal year and stuck to its cautious prospects for this year. Shares of Heidelberg Materials climbed 2% after J.P.Morgan upgraded the cement maker's stock rating to "overweight", calling it a "big opportunity" as the sector looks to attract more investors on decarbonisation efforts.

 

