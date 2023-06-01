Activists, health experts give thumps up to tobacco regulation on OTT platforms

Hailing the Centre's move of bringing tobacco regulation on OTT platforms, health experts and child rights activists have unanimously called for the proposed amendments to the COTPA Act in creating a tobacco-free environment for children. India has become the first country to make it mandatory for OTT (over-the-top)platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings and disclaimers as seen in movies screened in theatres and television programmes. The Union health ministry notified the amendments in the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2004 rules on the 'World No Tobacco Day' on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the publishers of online curated content displaying tobacco products or their use will be required to display anti-tobacco health spots of a minimum of 30 seconds each at the beginning and middle of a programme.

On Wednesday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had launched a nationwide campaign “Addiction Free Amrit Kaal'', an initiative aimed at promoting a tobacco and drug-free India with the help of children. Organised by the NCPCR in technical partnership with Tobacco Free India, a citizens' group, the campaign strives to address the pressing issue of tobacco and drug addiction in the country.

Highlighting the concerning link between tobacco products and drug addiction, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo noted that the entertainment industry plays a significant role in enticing children into tobacco use. While there are rules requiring warnings on tobacco product scenes in films, there was a pressing need for regulations regarding OTT platforms which have gained popularity in recent times and were being misused, he said. The Commission had recommended the regulation of tobacco use on OTT platforms to address this issue effectively, he said. ''And now, we are delighted that the government has introduced this much-needed regulation, addressing the importance of curbing tobacco use on OTT platforms,'' he stated.

''I strongly support a robust Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), which can serve as an important tool in curbing tobacco use, especially among children. This legislation encompasses stringent measures to restrict all forms of tobacco advertising at the point of sale and put an end to the practice of designated smoking zones in public places. These smoking zones pose significant harm to children who are exposed to tobacco smoke in these areas,'' Kanoongo said during the event to launch the national campaign on Wednesday.

Talking about the unique drive, he mentioned that children, who are the most affected by indirect tobacco use, have been made members of 'Prahari Clubs' established in schools. They will serve as the government's eyes and ears, sharing information if any tobacco-selling shops exist near their schools, he said. Dr Uma Kumar, Head of Rheumatology at AIIMS, Delhi and a reputed public health expert, highlighted the health risks associated with drug and tobacco addiction. She emphasised that over 13 lakh people die annually in the country due to the consumption of deadly tobacco products. The COTPA Amendment Bill will not only save lives but also reduce the burden on the healthcare system, she added. On the World No Tobacco Day's theme of ''We need food, not tobacco'' this year, Kumar emphasised that the adverse health effects are faced not only by tobacco users, but also by those involved in its manufacturing, including green tobacco sickness and cancers. Dr Jagdish Kaur, regional advisor, Tobacco Free Initiative, WHO gave insight into the global perspective on addiction prevention and control, and warned that as people are becoming more aware about the tobacco menace, the industry is adopting innovative ways to trap the youth. “We are glad that a move has been initiated to regulate OTT contents,” she said.

The inaugural event also highlighted the key objectives of the campaign, including protection of children's rights to have a tobacco and drug free environment around them. Several initiatives, workshops, awareness programmes, and outreach activities are planned to actively engage schools, parents, and communities in the fight against tobacco and drug addiction.

