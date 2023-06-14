HP: 66% of elderly women faced physical violence; more than half hit by son: Ipsos report

About 66 per cent of the elderly women in Himachal Pradesh have been victims of physical violence with son being the perpetrator in 56 per cent of these cases, a report released on Wednesday revealed.

The percentage of older women facing physical abuse in the state is more than the national percentage of 50 per cent revealed the report titled 'Women & Ageing: Invisible or Empowered?' released on the eve of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The report claimed that the incidents of physical abuse against elders have been increasing at the rate of 16 per cent at national level and 15 per cent in HP. There are about 3.66 lakh elderly women in HP, higher in number than elderly male population. According to report, about 17 per cent of old women reported facing ''disrespect'' while another 17 per cent went through ''emotional/ psychological abuse,'' State Head of Helpage India Dr Rajesh Kumar told The PTI.

In 56 per cent cases the main perpetrator was son, followed by the daughter-in-law at 15 per cent, and relatives at 12 per cent, he said, adding that 48 per cent of elderly women reported being ''financially insecure.'' The report, based on a survey conducted by Ipsos, studied trends in 20 states and five Union Territories with a total sample size of more than 7,900. The sample size in HP was 400.

In Himachal, 94 per cent of the elderly women lived with their families, three per cent reported living alone, two per cent with their husbands, and one per cent with relatives. About 70 per cent of them were married, 27 per cent widowed, and 1 per cent each single and divorced. The report said 58 per cent of the abuse victims did not report their mistreatment due to fear of retaliation, 48 per cent were held back because of lack of awareness, and 26 per cent felt that their concerns would not be taken seriously. About 34 per cent of elderly women stated they were discriminated against on the basis of their gender, while 58 per cent faced social discrimination after they had lost their husband.

The report said that a significant 48 per cent of older women reported having at least one chronic condition, but still 64 per cent of them did not have health insurance. The report suggested there is a need to raise awareness on the importance of physical and mental health among older women and their families and to promote a culture of empathy, understanding, and respect. It also emphasised on simplifying the procedures to apply for government welfare schemes for older women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)