More than 3,000 people killed, 6,000 injured in Sudan conflict - health minister

More than 3,000 people have been killed and 6,000 injured since the conflict in Sudan erupted mid April, the country's health minister Haitham Ibrahim told Saudi-owned al-Hadath TV on Saturday.

Ibrahim said only half of Khartoum's 130 hospitals were still operating and all the hospitals in West Darfur state were out of service.

