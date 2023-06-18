Left Menu

Ecuadorean woman who revived during her wake is dead after a week in intensive care at a hospital

A 76-year-old woman who had been declared dead and surprised her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake earlier this month has died after seven days in intensive care, her family said on Saturday.Gilberto Barbera Montoya, the womans son, told The Associated Press that doctors at the state hospital where she was rushed after the incident said that she died on Friday evening.Ecuadors health ministry confirmed in a statement that Bella Montoya died from an ischemic stroke after spending a week in intensive care.

PTI | Quito | Updated: 18-06-2023 01:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 01:14 IST
Gilberto Barbera Montoya, the woman's son, told The Associated Press that doctors at the state hospital where she was rushed after the incident said that she died on Friday evening.

Ecuador's health ministry confirmed in a statement that Bella Montoya died from an ischemic stroke after spending a week in intensive care. It added that Montoya had remained under "permanent surveillance," but didn't provide further information on the medical investigation surrounding the case.

Barbera Montoya said that he hadn't yet received any report from the authorities on the medical explanation of what happened and warned that things "are not going to stay like this".

He added that a sister of the deceased woman had formally complained about the incident, seeking to identify the doctor who declared her dead to begin with.

Bella Montoya reportedly woke up and started knocking on June 9 after spending five hours inside her coffin at a funeral home in Babahoyo, about 208 kilometers (about 129 miles) southwest of Quito.

The remains of Montoya, who was a retired nurse, are back at the same funeral home where she woke up. Her son told the AP that she will be buried at a public cemetery.

A technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates, the country's ministry of health said last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

