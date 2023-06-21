Maharashtra logs 11 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 126

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 11 fresh coronavirus cases, but no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,69,713, while the toll remained unchanged at 1,48,553, said the department in a bulletin.

Mumbai recorded two cases.

The health department said 24 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,21,034 and leaving the state with 126 active cases.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.18 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.81.per cent, said the bulletin.

It said 4,900 coronavirus tests were carried out in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to 8,72,83,587.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)