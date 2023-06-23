Russia says it detained Caesium smugglers working for a Ukrainian citizen
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 11:31 IST
Russia's FSB security service said on Friday it had detained five people who were trying to buy 1 kg of radioactive Caesium-137 for $3.5 million on behalf of a citizen of Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
|The FSB was cited as saying that the Caesium-137 was meant to be taken out of Russia to be used to stage an incident with purported weapons of mass destruction aimed at discrediting Russia.
