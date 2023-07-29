Left Menu

Introduction of food high in salt, sugar common in rural areas: Study

A study of more than 10,000 children in rural Pennsylvania found that many children were fed foods high in salt and sugar during their formative years. According to experts, exposing young children to foods that are overly salty or sweet might affect their taste preferences and eventually lead to poor eating habits

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 21:38 IST
Introduction of food high in salt, sugar common in rural areas: Study
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A study of more than 10,000 children in rural Pennsylvania found that many children were fed foods high in salt and sugar during their formative years. According to experts, exposing young children to foods that are overly salty or sweet might affect their taste preferences and eventually lead to poor eating habits.

"Given that these foods are not recommended for children, these numbers are concerning," said Carolyn F. McCabe, PhD, a staff scientist in the Department of Population Health Sciences and the Center for Obesity and Metabolic Research at Geisinger. "Early exposure to foods and beverages high in sugar, fat, and sodium can potentially have negative consequences for the healthy growth and development of infants and children." "Early life is such a critical period for establishing eating habits and food preferences, and these preferences and behaviours around food can persist as children grow," said McCabe. She added that early exposure to these foods may mean some children are not getting enough of the healthy foods they need for proper nutrition. "Infants and toddlers have small stomachs, so it is important to make every bite count."

For the study, researchers analysed questionnaires given at well-child visits for 10,614 children up to 26 months of age who visited Geisinger, a rural-serving health system in Pennsylvania between 2016-2020. In addition to the early introduction of foods high in sugar, fat, and sodium, the study revealed that less than half of babies exclusively consumed human milk and/or formula for the first six months of life as dietary guidelines recommend. Twenty-nine per cent of children received sweetened cereal and 1 in 10 received sugar-sweetened beverages before age 2. Children living in rural areas face many health and socioeconomic disparities. One in 5 rural children live in poverty and children in rural areas are 25 per cent more likely to experience obesity compared with nonrural children. These disparities make it even more important to ensure rural families are aware of dietary guidelines for children and have the resources they need to follow them, McCabe said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023