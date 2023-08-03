Left Menu

Ghaziabad man dies of dengue

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-08-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 00:00 IST
A 21-year-old entrepreneur died at a private hospital during treatment for dengue here , a senior official said on Wednesday.

Ayush Goel was admitted to the hospital three days ago where he was tested NS-1 (dengue) positive, district's chief medical officer (CMO) Bhavtosh Shankhdhar said, adding he was suffering from multiple organ syndrome.

A survey about dengue larva would be conducted of 50 houses adjoining the house of the deceased in Rajnagar. Fogging has also been carried out and it will continue in the entire district.

The CMO said two more cases of dengue were detected.

On 27 July, Goel had gone to Haridwar with his family where he started feeling feverish and took medicine from there.

On returning to Ghaziabad, his platelet count was found around 1.25 lakh for which he was admitted to hospital where he died on Tuesday, his maternal uncle, a political activist of BJP Sanjiv Gupta told the media persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

