Inferno at Swiss Ski Resort: A Night of Celebration Turns Tragic

The tragic fire that consumed Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve is intensifying scrutiny over safety protocols at the establishment. At least 40 are dead in what officials suggest was a blaze initiated when sparkling candles ignited the soundproofing material on the ceiling.

Witnesses recount seeing staff carry lit sparklers close to the ceiling, raising alarms about compliance with safety standards. Chief Prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud confirmed that the fire's rapid development will be subject to a criminal investigation.

The Swiss government's statements indicate most victims were youths attending the party, renewing discussions on safety measures. Local officials and residents mourn the loss, as the investigation proceeds to determine accountability.

