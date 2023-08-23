Left Menu

'Fever corners' to be set up in hospitals as dengue cases surge, says Haryana minister Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-08-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 22:01 IST
'Fever corners' to be set up in hospitals as dengue cases surge, says Haryana minister Vij
Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said ''fever corners'' would be set up in government hospitals in the wake of an increase in dengue cases in the state.

He also said fogging machines would be distributed in urban and rural areas of the state to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Vij presided over a review meeting about vector-borne diseases with the officers of Health and Family Welfare Department, Development and Panchayat Department and Urban Local Bodies and other departments concerned here, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Vij was told by the officials that 772 cases of dengue have been reported in the state over the past one month.

Vij said a door-to-door campaign should be launched to create awareness among the people about dengue and its prevention.

He also said strict action will be taken if any private hospital or laboratory fail to report dengue cases to the government.

