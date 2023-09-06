Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns

People in Britain who can afford to pay out of their own pocket may get easier access to Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy than those seeking treatment in the country's state-run health service, some doctors and medical experts warned on Monday. That risks worsening health inequality in the country with the highest obesity levels in Europe when Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is under increasing financial strain and struggling with record waiting times.

Analysis-FTC settlement could shelter Amgen from US price cuts, taxes

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission's decision on Friday to allow Amgen's takeover of Horizon Therapeutics was the latest setback to its stated goal of stricter antitrust enforcement, and instead paved the way for Amgen to gain drugs not subject to new price negotiations and possibly lower the company's tax burden. The move signals the FTC's uncertainty that a court would support its novel theory of future competition being disadvantaged by Amgen's "bundling" of drugs in negotiations with insurers.

UK regulator approves updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

The UK drug regulator said on Tuesday it has approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech that targets only the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant. The vaccine, which like their other COVID shots will also be sold under brand Comirnaty, has been approved for use in individuals aged 6 months and above, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia

Nestle has divested its peanut allergy treatment business Palforzia, the Swiss food company said on Monday, following its strategic review of the division. Nestle said it has offloaded Palforzia to Stallergenes Greer, a biopharmaceutical company which specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies.

Wegovy weight-loss drug will cost 199-299 pounds for private UK patients -Simple Online Pharmacy

Simple Online Pharmacy, a UK-based online pharmacy chain, will charge patients with private insurance or those paying out of their own pockets between 199 pounds and 299 pounds ($251-$377) for a month's supply of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy. It was the first indication how much the popular weekly injection would cost private patients in Britain after Novo announced it had launched Wegovy earlier on Monday.

Factbox-Launches of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy

Novo Nordisk is pushing ahead with the launches of weight-loss drug Wegovy in Europe even as it struggles to keep up with demand. The Danish drugmaker is working to convince European governments and insurers to reimburse the drug, seeking to position it as more than a lifestyle drug. Below are the countries where Wegovy has been launched so far:

Wegovy makes UK weight-loss debut even as Novo struggles with supplies

Some Britons are set to be able to get Wegovy weight-loss injections after Novo Nordisk launched the drug in the UK on Monday, moving into its second major European market in just over a month despite struggling to meet soaring demand. Danish drugmaker Novo said in a statement that the weekly injection would be available in the United Kingdom "through a controlled and limited launch".

Analysis-US healthcare stocks roiled by investor tug of war over economy

U.S. stock fund flows into and out of the healthcare sector have swung wildly from week to week lately, as investors have adjusted their bets over how long the economy will stay strong. Many view healthcare as a defensive sector because it has constant demand and is somewhat insulated from the economy. Down nearly 2% for the year to date, healthcare has badly lagged the gain of over 17% in the S&P 500 index as U.S. economic growth has heated up to what the Atlanta Federal Reserve estimates is a booming 5.9% expansion in the third quarter.

Wegovy reaches Britain as NHS, private outlets receive weight loss drug

Britain's National Health Service and two online sellers told Reuters they had received their first supplies of keenly anticipated Wegovy in Britain on Tuesday, a day after Novo Nordisk launched the weight-loss drug in its fifth market. High market expectations and booming demand for Wegovy, shown to help patients reduce weight by around 15% when used alongside exercise and lifestyle changes, have boosted Novo's share price and helped make the Danish drugmaker Europe's most valuable listed company.

Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp said on Tuesday its experimental drug failed to meet the primary goal in a mid-stage study for management of widespread muscle pain and tenderness associated with long COVID-19. Shares of the company were down 12% in premarket trading.

