Left Menu

Intensified Mission Indradhanush drive to be launched in Odisha on Sept 11

We will educate households and mobilise the families for increasing vaccination. Since 2015 ten Mission Indradhanush drives have been successfully conducted in the identified districts of Odisha, officials said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:47 IST
Intensified Mission Indradhanush drive to be launched in Odisha on Sept 11
  • Country:
  • India

The Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI.50) drive to identify and register all children under the age of five will be launched in Odisha on September 11, an official said on Friday. The drive will also identify and register pregnant women who missed their vaccine doses, director of family welfare Bijaya Kumar Panigrahy said.

The drive intends to vaccinate 1.04 lakh unvaccinated or partly vaccinated children and 19,896 pregnant women in 314 blocks of all the 30 districts of the state, he said.

"Odisha is committed to immunise all under-five children who may have been left out or dropped out of the vaccination programmes. Our objective is to vaccinate every child," the official said.

As mothers cannot be ignored in the drive, all those who are pregnant and have missed being vaccinated will be covered by it, he said.

The drive will be carried out in three rounds between September and November 2023 with each round spanning six days. The first round will be held from September 11 to 16, 2023, while the second and third rounds will be held from October 9 to 14 and November 6 to 11 respectively, Panigrahy said. The full immunization coverage in Odisha has increased from 36.1% (NFHS 1 report, 1992-93) to 90.5% (NFHS 5 Report, 2019-21). This has significantly reduced vaccine-preventable diseases and the under-5 mortality rate in the state, he said. UNICEF social and behaviour change specialist Sugata Roy said, "Children and pregnant mothers may miss immunisation due to lack of knowledge about the benefits of vaccines. We will educate households and mobilise the families for increasing vaccination." Since 2015 ten Mission Indradhanush drives have been successfully conducted in the identified districts of Odisha, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023