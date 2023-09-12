Left Menu

US official poverty rate was 11.5% in 2022, Census Bureau says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:40 IST
US official poverty rate was 11.5% in 2022, Census Bureau says
  • Country:
  • United States

The official U.S. poverty rate was 11.5% in 2022, while the supplemental poverty rate, which takes into account government support such as stimulus checks, was 12.4%, the Census Bureau said on Tuesday.

In a call with reporters, the Census Bureau said some 92.1% of Americans had health insurance for all or part of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

