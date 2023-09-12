US official poverty rate was 11.5% in 2022, Census Bureau says
The official U.S. poverty rate was 11.5% in 2022, while the supplemental poverty rate, which takes into account government support such as stimulus checks, was 12.4%, the Census Bureau said on Tuesday.
In a call with reporters, the Census Bureau said some 92.1% of Americans had health insurance for all or part of 2022.
