Wall collapses in UP village, three killed

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 13-09-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 12:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed following rains in Ghonsli village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, trapping four members of the family, police said.

While three persons identified as Mahavir (35), his sons Ritik (2) and Sachin (1) died on the spot, his wife Sunita (32) was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Ramesh Babu said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

