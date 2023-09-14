Left Menu

Implementing corrective actions at Goa unit; stopped Digene production at the facility: Abbott

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:24 IST
Implementing corrective actions at Goa unit; stopped Digene production at the facility: Abbott
  • Country:
  • India

Drug maker Abbott on Thursday said it is implementing corrective actions at its Goa-based facility from where it had produced antacid Digene Gel that was recalled from the market due to non-compliance with manufacturing norms.

Earlier this month, regulator DCGI cautioned against the consumption of Digene Gel citing safety concerns even as the drug maker recalled several batches of the medicine manufactured at the Goa facility.

The drug regulatory body also advised doctors and healthcare professionals to carefully prescribe and educate their patients to discontinue the medicine's use and for reporting of any adverse drug reactions arising due to consumption of the said product.

Goa FDA officials had conducted multiple inspections of the plant after the drug maker announced the recall of the antacid produced at the site and found various lapses of manufacturing norms, including hygiene issues, industry sources said.

''We voluntarily stopped Digene manufacturing at our Goa site upon the receipt of the first complaint, recalled all of the Digene Gel manufactured at the site and immediately began implementing corrective actions,'' the drug maker said in a statement.

The letter issued by the Goa FDA and their recent visit to the company's site is part of the regulatory procedure, it added.

The drug maker is in the process of responding to the drug regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023