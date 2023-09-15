China to manage monkeypox in same class of infectious disease as COVID-19
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2023 08:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 08:53 IST
China will start managing monkeypox as a Class B infectious disease from Sept. 20, the National Health Commission said on Friday.
China classifies infectious diseases into three classes, with other Class B diseases including COVID-19, AIDS and SARS.
