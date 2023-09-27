States/UTs advised to adhere to guidelines issued by Centre for Dengue prevention and control

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired a high-level meeting to review the Dengue situation in India and preparedness of public health system for prevention, containment and management of Dengue in view of the recent spike in cases of Dengue across the country.

The Union Health Minister was briefed on the nationwide Dengue situation. Underlining the challenge posed by the increasing number of dengue cases in the country, Dr Mandaviya noted the importance of being prepared against dengue. He directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen prevention, containment and management measures for Dengue.

Dr Mandaviya highlighted that the Union Government has provided all necessary support to the states for screening kits and has provided financial support for fogging and IEC activities as well. Healthcare workers have also been trained. He urged states to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Centre for prevention and containment of dengue.

The Union Health Minister also stated that adequate fund is provided by the Central Government to the States under Program Implementation Plan (PIP) for following activities to prevent and control Dengue:

Surveillance – Disease and Entomological Surveillance

Case management- Effective management of cases and avert deaths

Laboratory diagnosis – Procurement of ELISA based NS1 antigen test kit (1kit=96 test) for early diagnosis of cases. (IgM test kit is a central supply through NIV Pune)

Vector Control & management- To eliminate the vector breeding and source reduction activities engagement of Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) and ASHA. Budget is provisioned for procurement of fogging machines.

Insecticides: Procurement of insecticides (larvicides and adulticides)

Capacity building- Training, Strengthening Human Resource and Operational research

Behaviour Change Communication - Social mobilization and IEC

Inter-sectoral coordination – involvement of different line departments

Monitoring and Supervision - Analysis of reports, review, field visit and feedback

Entomological component - Zonal Entomological units (Integrated VBD):

Logistics for Entomological Lab Strengthening

Monitoring & Evaluation

Mobility support for field activities

Hiring of Entomologist and insect collectors

Smt. L S Changsan, AS & MD (NHM), Health Ministry; Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry; Dr. Manashvi Kumar, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry and senior officials and public health experts were present in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)