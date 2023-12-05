Left Menu

Israeli air strike kills 45 in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah- health officials

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-12-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 21:35 IST
At least 45 people were killed by an Israeli air strike on houses in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, health officials said.

"We have received 45 martyrs from the Israeli bombing on the houses of three families in Deir al-Balah in the past hour," Dr. Eyad Al-Jabri, head of the Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah told Reuters.

