Left Menu

Vitamin D supplements do not protect children bones from fracture: Study

Vitamin D supplements do not strengthen bones or protect children with vitamin D deficiency from fractures, according to a large clinical trial undertaken by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Queen Mary University of London.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 23:01 IST
Vitamin D supplements do not protect children bones from fracture: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Vitamin D supplements do not strengthen bones or protect children with vitamin D deficiency from fractures, according to a large clinical trial undertaken by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Queen Mary University of London. The results refute commonly accepted beliefs about how vitamin D affects bone health.

Before they become 18, over one-third of kids will suffer at least one fracture. This is a major global health issue, as childhood fractures can lead to life years of disability and/or poor quality of life. Because vitamin D helps to promote bone mineralization, there has been an increasing amount of interest in the possibility that taking supplements of the vitamin could strengthen bones. However, there have never before been any clinical studies done to see if vitamin D supplementation can shield kids from bone fractures.

In order to ascertain whether vitamin D supplementation would reduce the risk of bone fractures or increase bone strength in schoolchildren, researchers from Queen Mary and Harvard collaborated with partners in Mongolia, a country with a particularly high fracture burden and a high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency. Published in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology today, December 1, the study represents the largest randomised controlled trial on vitamin D supplementation in children to date. Over the course of three years, 8,851 schoolchildren aged 6-13 living in Mongolia received a weekly oral dose of vitamin D supplementation. 95.5 per cent of participants had vitamin D deficiency at baseline, and study supplements were highly effective in boosting vitamin D levels into the normal range.

However, they had no effect on fracture risk or bone strength, measured in a subset of 1,438 participants using quantitative ultrasound. The trial findings are likely to prompt scientists, doctors and public health specialists to re-consider the effects of vitamin D supplements on bone health.

Dr Ganmaa Davaasambuu, Associate Professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said, "The absence of any effect of sustained, generous vitamin D supplementation on fracture risk or bone strength in vitamin D deficient children is striking. In adults, vitamin D supplementation works best for fracture prevention when calcium is given at the same time - so the fact that we did not offer calcium alongside vitamin D to trial participants may explain the null findings from this study." Professor Adrian Martineau, Lead of the Centre for Immunobiology at Queen Mary University of London, added, "It is also important to note that children who were found to have rickets during screening for the trial were excluded from participation, as it would not have been ethical to offer them placebo (dummy medication). Thus, our findings only have relevance for children with low vitamin D status who have not developed bone complications. The importance of adequate vitamin D intake for prevention of rickets should not be ignored, and UK government guidance recommending a daily intake of 400 IU vitamin D remains important and should still be followed." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023