Bio Economy sector’s contribution will be instrumental in making India developed nation: Dr. Mandaviya

“India's 'Bio Economy' has grown eight times in the last eight years from $10 billion to $80 billion. In the coming times, biotechnology will become the biggest foundation for health treatment.” This was stated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare as he virtually addressed the pre-event summit “Biotechnology: The Path of Innovation & Wellness for Viksit Bharat” in the presence of Shri. Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister, Gujarat at Vigyan Bhavan, Science City, Ahmedabad, Gujarat today. The summit is a preliminary event leading up to the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit that will take place on January 2024 at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandir, Gandhinagar under the theme of ‘Gateway to the Future’.

Dr. Mandaviya noted that Indian Biotech Industry aiming to grow to $150 Billion by 2025 and $300 Billion by 2030, and India is currently among the top 12 destinations for Biotechnology in the world with approximately 3% share in the Global Biotechnology Industry. He stated “This industry will become a medium for finding solutions for complex problems in various spheres such as agriculture, environment, industrial production and many more. In light of this, in the future, the economy will become biotechnology based.” Quoting the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, Dr. Mandaviya stated “in the global biotechnology ecosystem, India will soon feature as one of the top ten nations.” Reiterating the Prime Minister’s vision of India achieving the status of a developed nation by 2047, Dr. Mandaviya cited that “this sector’s contribution will be instrumental in making India a developed nation.”

Highlighting the growth and prowess of the industry, Dr. Mandaviya stated that the vaccination produced by India during the pandemic showcased India's power in the field of biotechnology to the world. Underscoring the importance of this sector, the Union Minister stated “The National Biotechnology Development Strategy 2020-25 provides the government a platform to strengthen skill development, resource and innovation converging into one strong ecosystem for knowledge sharing.” He stated it further facilitates commercialization and market linkages by encouraging private-public partnership models in these sectors.

Commending the progress of the nation and industry in this sphere, the Dr. Mandaviya praised the participation of startups, industries and industry associations, researchers and academicians across the nation for contributing to the development of this sector. The Union Health Minister lauded the efforts and contribution of Gujarat in their dedicated focus on biotechnology over two decades and its strong contribution in making India a healthcare and innovation ready country. The Union Health Minister reflected that Gujarat was the first state in the country to establish Biotech Mission 15-20 years ago. Dr. Mandaviya recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had established Biotech Mission and Biotech Park in the state.

Acknowledging the crucial contribution of the Biotechnology sector will provide to the nation and economy Shri. Bhupendra Patel stated “aligning with the theme of ‘Gateway to the Future’ we will provide additional focus to futuristic sectors of which Biotechnology features as most important.” He further cited that “Biotechnology sector is known as the sector of hope. With its rapid growth, it will provide significant contributions to the world.” The Gujarat Chief Minister also inaugurated the ‘Start-Up Product Launch’.

The event was attended by Shri Raj Kumar, Chief Secretary, Gujarat, Ms. Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Gujarat, Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, senior government officials, mission directors, as well as eminent dignitaries.

(With Inputs from PIB)