PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Ukraine's economic recovery depends on extra allied aid, warns IMF chief - US concern over Mexico attracting Chinese electric vehicle factories

- NHS to pioneer drone deliveries in bid to improve service - Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary on course for 100 mln-euro bonus

Overview - The leader of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)Kristalina Georgieva is urging those who back Ukraine to provide tens of billions of dollars for the nation as soon as possible as she issued a warning, saying that any delays in delivering the extra cash may jeopardize Kyiv's precarious economic recovery.

- The United States has conveyed to Mexico its concerns on an impending spike in Chinese investments in the nation. Three significant Chinese producers of electric vehicles are preparing to build plants close to the border with the United States at this time. - Zipline, a Silicon Valley-based company, plans to use drones to deliver medical supplies for the UK's National Health Service (NHS). According to the groups, this strategy will save costs while improving care for thousands of patients.

- Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Leary, is expected to get a bonus of 100 million euros ($108.94 million) after the low-cost carrier's stock hit a new high this week. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

