PM Modi extends New Year wishes to people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 08:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the New Year on Monday wished people prosperity, peace, and wonderful health.

In a post on X, Modi said, ''Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all.'' In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, the PM urged the countrymen to maintain the spirit of self-reliance in 2024 as well.

