Everyone is hungry in Gaza now: UN humanitarians
UN News | Updated: 02-01-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 18:33 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel rejects claims that two Gazan women were killed in church
U.N. aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go
WRAPUP 1-Netanyahu vows no let-up in war but UN worker says Gazans have no place to go
India contributes 2nd tranche of USD 5 million annual contribution to UNRWA for welfare of Palestinian refugees
Gazans pray new year can bring peace after 'wreckage' of 2023