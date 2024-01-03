UPDATED: Everyone is hungry in Gaza, warn UN humanitarians
UN News | Updated: 03-01-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 00:53 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel rejects claims that two Gazan women were killed in church
U.N. aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go
WRAPUP 1-Netanyahu vows no let-up in war but UN worker says Gazans have no place to go
World News Roundup: Displaced Gazans flee again as Israel launches fresh tank, air assaults; India's far-right cow vigilantes bolster clout before high-stake elections and more
WRAPUP 4-Displaced Gazans flee again as Israel launches more tank, air assaults