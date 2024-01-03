Apollo Hospitals accounts for 2 per cent of world's transplants, says TN Minister

Left Menu

Health care major Apollo Hospitals Group has emerged as a global giant, accounting for two per cent of global transplants, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said on Wednesday.As part of its move to celebrate homegrown industrial icons, the government rolled out the Titans of Tamil Nadu initiative ahead of its maiden Global Investors Meet scheduled this month.Apollo Hospitals is a name synonymous with excellence in healthcare.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:50 IST
Health care major Apollo Hospitals Group has emerged as a global giant, accounting for two per cent of global transplants, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said on Wednesday.

As part of its move to celebrate homegrown industrial icons, the government rolled out the 'Titans of Tamil Nadu' initiative ahead of its maiden Global Investors Meet scheduled this month.

''Apollo Hospitals is a name synonymous with excellence in healthcare. Under its Chairman Prathap Reddy's leadership, Apollo has emerged as a global giant, contributing to an astounding 2 per cent of the world's transplants,'' Rajaa said.

''This achievement is not just a mark of Apollo's medical expertise but also a reflection of Tamil Nadu's capability in pioneering healthcare. As a state, patients from over 150 countries are regularly treated in TN,'' he said in a social media post today.

The government has launched the campaign to celebrate the homegrown industrial giants of Tamil Nadu ahead of the Global Investors Meet 2024.

''This campaign, under the aegis of Chief Minister M K Stalin is a homage to the indomitable spirit of our entrepreneurs who have not only inspired many but have also propelled our state's economy forward,'' Rajaa said.

TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan and K M Mammen from MRF Tyres were earlier felicitated by the government under its vision to promote Tamil Nadu's industrial stalwarts initiative.

