US CDC expands probe into charcuterie meats as salmonella cases rise

The CDC, in an updated post on Thursday, asked people to throw away all packs of Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta charcuterie meat sold by Costco, and Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Walmart's Sam's Club unit. The agency's investigators were working to determine if any additional products may be contaminated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against some more brands of charcuterie meat sold by Costco and Sam's Club as the agency expands a probe into a salmonella outbreak that has doubled to 47 cases in two weeks. The CDC, in an updated post on Thursday, asked people to throw away all packs of Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta charcuterie meat sold by Costco, and Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Walmart's Sam's Club unit.

The agency's investigators were working to determine if any additional products may be contaminated. This follows CDC's warning on Jan. 5 that people should not eat one lot of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler that was recalled in early January.

The CDC said on Thursday that 23 more cases of salmonella have been reported in an additional eight states in the U.S. since its last warning. The total case count is now 47 from 22 states, with the most number of infections reported in Ohio. Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. So far, 10 people have been hospitalized due to the multi-state outbreak, according to the CDC.

