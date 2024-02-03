Left Menu

Union Health Minister Mandaviya commends 'momentous growth' in health facilities

While delivering the keynote address at the fourth convocation in AIIMS Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Mandaviya said many lives can be saved in emergency situations if critical care service is available on time in all major diseases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:32 IST
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday commended the expansion and improvement of medical education reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Ayushman Bharat where health facilities become affordable, accessible and available to every citizen and everyone gets healthcare facilities with the same quality standards.

Elaborating further, Mandaviya cited ''momentous growth'' in health facilities such as addition of 16 new AIIMS institutes that provide free treatment to the poor as well as the establishment of over 1,60,00 Ayushman Aarogya Mandir that adopt a preventative and holistic approach entailing preventative screening, lifestyle education and wellness components. Expanding the umbrella of health infrastructure, India leverages digital medium to ensure that health services reach the last mile providing connectivity, consultancy to doctors through mediums such as eSanjeevni and Tele-MANAS saving immense time and money of patients. While delivering the keynote address at the fourth convocation in AIIMS Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Mandaviya said many lives can be saved in emergency situations if critical care service is available on time in all major diseases.

''Our hospitals are temples of medicine and as a doctor it is your responsibility to serve them,'' said Mandaviya. He emphasised initiatives such as Sickle Cell Elimination Programme and TB Free India campaign, which has witnessed multitude of TB patients of the country are being adopted by Ni-kshay Mitras are aligned with the goal of achieving Ayushman Bharat. The health minister inaugurated 24 health facilities across AIIMS Bilaspur, Rishikesh, Gorakhpur, Nagpur, Bhubaneshwar, Deoghar and laid the foundation stone for 68 health services for AIIMS Jodhpur. He was joined by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and state Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar. Mandaviya awarded meritorious students with gold medals, appreciating their achievements. The event was marked by distribution of degrees to students who completed their studies in medical, nursing undergraduate, post graduate and super specialty courses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

