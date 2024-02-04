Left Menu

Tripura govt allocates land to CCHRC for setting up of cancer hospital

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 04-02-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 15:56 IST
The Tripura government has allocated 15 acres of land to Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (CCHRC) free of cost for setting up a cancer hospital in North Tripura district, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday.

The CCHRC is a non-profit NGO located in Silchar in Assam and provides cancer treatment and education to the underprivileged, free of cost.

''The Council of Ministers in its last meeting approved a proposal of allocating 15-acre land to Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (CCHRC) for setting up a cancer hospital in North Tripura district'', he said at a programme to mark World Cancer Day.

Eminent Oncologist Dr R Ravi Kannan who was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for revolutionising cancer treatment in the country, is the director of the CCHRC.

Saha said normally the government charges money for allocating land to any organization or individual but in this case, the land has been given free of cost since Dr Ravi Kannan is working for the cancer patients free of cost.

''If a cancer hospital is set up in North Tripura, the patients of two districts- North and Unakoti will benefit immensely. Everybody knows North and Unakoti districts have high cancer prevalence districts of the state'', he said.

Claiming that Atal Bihari Regional Cancer Hospital (ABRCH) in Agartala has emerged as one of the best cancer treatment centre in the northeastern region, the Chief Minister said more treatment-related facilities will be made available there.

Asserting that cancer patients need a healing touch, Saha said awareness and timely medical intervention play a key role in fighting against the deadly disease.

