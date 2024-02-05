Netherlands pledges six more F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
The Netherlands will deliver six more F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, taking the total number it has pledged to 24, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Monday.
"The Netherlands is readying six additional F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine," Ollongren said in a post on social media platform X. "Ukraine's aerial superiority is essential for countering Russian aggression."
