Probe launched after video of businessman assisting surgeons at Tripura hospital goes viral

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 10-02-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 16:16 IST
Representative image
The Tripura health department has ordered a probe into an alleged incident in which an orthopaedic implant material supplier assisted surgeons at the operation theatre of a state-run hospital here, an official said on Saturday.

A purported video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man wearing a surgeon's apron and helping two orthopaedic surgeons during surgical procedures of patients at the operation theatre of Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, on January 19.

The IGM Hospital is the second biggest government hospital in Tripura.

The man, identified as Jantu Debnath, is a supplier of implant materials for orthopaedic patients.

''Based on the footage, a four-member committee headed by Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Souvik Debbarma, will probe into the incident thoroughly and submit its findings within a week,'' Dr Supriya Mallik, the Director of Health Services, told PTI.

Action will be taken if the incident proves to be true, he said, adding a businessman cannot join the surgical procedures at a government hospital.

''Jantu Debanth was not present nor helped the orthopaedic surgeons during surgical procedures at the operation theatre,'' the medical superintendent of IGM Hospital, Dr Debashri Debbarma, said.

''We don't support such an adventurous move by any outsider,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

