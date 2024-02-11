Left Menu

14 injured after tree falls onto rollercoaster in Spain

Some 14 people were injured, two seriously, on Sunday after a tree fell onto a rollercoaster at PortAventura in Tarragona, eastern Spain, the theme park said. Three people in a less serious condition were also taken to hospital. The Tomahawk ride is a "children's roller coaster with frenetic climbs and descents," according to PortAventura's website.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-02-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Some 14 people were injured, two seriously, on Sunday after a tree fell onto a rollercoaster at PortAventura in Tarragona, eastern Spain, the theme park said. "This Sunday morning, due to strong winds... there was an incident caused by a tree falling close to the Tomahawk ride," the theme park, a favourite with tourists to Spain's Costa Dorada, said in a statement.

"Some of the branches hit visitors who were on the ride," the statement continued. Catalan emergency services said they had attended to 14 people. Two in a critical condition were taken to two separate hospitals. Three people in a less serious condition were also taken to hospital.

The Tomahawk ride is a "children's roller coaster with frenetic climbs and descents," according to PortAventura's website.

