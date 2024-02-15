Left Menu

At least two women killed in Israeli strike on Southern Lebanon -hospital director, security sources

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 02:31 IST
At least two women were killed late on Wednesday in an Israeli strike on the town of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, the director of the town's hospital and two security sources told Reuters.

The Nabatieh hospital director, Dr. Hassan Wazni, said the bodies of the women arrived at the hospital so badly damaged in the strike that they were hard to identify. He said seven others were wounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

