At least two women killed in Israeli strike on Southern Lebanon -hospital director, security sources
Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 02:31 IST
At least two women were killed late on Wednesday in an Israeli strike on the town of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, the director of the town's hospital and two security sources told Reuters.
The Nabatieh hospital director, Dr. Hassan Wazni, said the bodies of the women arrived at the hospital so badly damaged in the strike that they were hard to identify. He said seven others were wounded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Israeli
- Hassan Wazni
- Nabatieh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel Defence Forces carry out airstrike on Hezbollah site in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon c.bank lets depositors withdraw $150 a month from some 'old money' accounts-source
Lebanon hands British ambassador note of protest over Cameron visit to Beirut - NNA
Amid a funding crisis, UNRWA’s work in Lebanon could end by March
FEATURE-UNRWA funding cuts put Lebanon's Palestinian refugees on alert