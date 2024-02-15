28,663 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says
15-02-2024
At least 28,663 Palestinians have been killed and 68,395 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the enclave's health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
In the last 24 hours, 87 Palestinians were killed and 104 injured by Israeli strikes, the ministry added.
