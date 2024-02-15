Left Menu

2,593 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1, its lineages detected in India: INSACOG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:46 IST
2,593 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1, its lineages detected in India: INSACOG
  • Country:
  • India

Over 2,500 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 and its lineages have been detected in the country so far, the INSACOG on Thursday said.

There are 1,084 SARS-CoV-2 sequences of JN.1 across 18 the states and UTs while its sub-lineage JN.1.1 has been detected in 1,111 cases, according to the data compiled by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

JN.1.11 has been detected in 302 cases while the rest of the cases were detected in the sub-lineages of JN.1.

A total of 2,593 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 and its lineages have been detected in India, according to the INSACOG data.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate ''variant of interest'' given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a ''low'' global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024