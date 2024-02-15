2,593 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1, its lineages detected in India: INSACOG
- India
Over 2,500 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 and its lineages have been detected in the country so far, the INSACOG on Thursday said.
There are 1,084 SARS-CoV-2 sequences of JN.1 across 18 the states and UTs while its sub-lineage JN.1.1 has been detected in 1,111 cases, according to the data compiled by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).
JN.1.11 has been detected in 302 cases while the rest of the cases were detected in the sub-lineages of JN.1.
A total of 2,593 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 and its lineages have been detected in India, according to the INSACOG data.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate ''variant of interest'' given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a ''low'' global public health risk.
The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.
