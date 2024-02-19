Lab-grown retinas explain why people can perceive colours that dogs cannot: Study

Researchers used human retinas grown in a petri dish to discover how an offshoot of vitamin A produces the specialised cells that allow us to see millions of colours, a talent that dogs, cats, and other mammals lack. The findings, published in PLOS Biology, increase understanding of colour blindness, age-related vision loss, and other diseases linked to photoreceptor cells.

"These retinal organoids allowed us for the first time to study this very human-specific trait," said author Robert Johnston, an associate professor of biology. "It's a huge question about what makes us human, what makes us different."

They also show how genes teach the human retina to produce specialised colour-sensing cells, which experts assumed was controlled by thyroid hormones. By adjusting the cellular characteristics of the organoids, the researchers discovered that retinoic acid controls whether a cone specialises in sensing red or green light.

Only humans with normal vision and closely related primates develop the red sensor. Scientists for decades thought red cones formed through a coin toss mechanism where the cells haphazardly commit to sensing green or red wavelengths -- and research from Johnston's team recently hinted that the process could be controlled by thyroid hormone levels.

Instead, the new research suggests red cones materialize through a specific sequence of events orchestrated by retinoic acid within the eye. The team found that high levels of retinoic acid in the early development of the organoids correlated with higher ratios of green cones.

Similarly, low levels of the acid changed the retina's genetic instructions and generated red cones later in development. "There still might be some randomness to it, but our big finding is that you make retinoic acid early in development," Johnston said.

"This timing matters for learning and understanding how these cone cells are made." Green and red cone cells are remarkably similar except for a protein called opsin, which detects light and tells the brain what colours people see.

Different opsins determine whether a cone will become a green or a red sensor, though the genes of each sensor remain 96 per cent identical. With a breakthrough technique that spotted those subtle genetic differences in the organoids, the team tracked cone ratio changes over 200 days.

"Because we can control in organoids the population of green and red cells, we can kind of push the pool to be more green or more red," said author Sarah Hadyniak, who conducted the research as a doctoral student in Johnston's lab and is now at Duke University. "That has implications for figuring out exactly how retinoic acid is acting on genes."

The researchers also mapped the widely varying ratios of these cells in the retinas of 700 adults. Seeing how the green and red cone proportions changed in humans was one of the most surprising findings of the new research, Hadyniak said.

Scientists still don't fully understand how the ratio of green and red cones can vary so greatly without affecting someone's vision. If these types of cells determined the length of a human arm, the different ratios would produce "amazingly different" arm lengths, Johnston said.

To build understanding of diseases like macular degeneration, which causes loss of light-sensing cells near the center of the retina, the researchers are working with other Johns Hopkins labs. The goal is to deepen their understanding of how cones and other cells link to the nervous system.

"The future hope is to help people with these vision problems," Johnston said. "It's going to be a little while before that happens, but just knowing that we can make these different cell types is very, very promising." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)