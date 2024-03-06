30,717 Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive, Gaza health ministry says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:02 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
At least 30,717 Palestinians have been killed and 72,156 have been wounded since Oct. 7 in Israel's military offensive on Gaza, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Some 86 Palestinians were killed and 113 wounded in the previous 24 hours, the ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- the ministry added
- Palestinians
- Israel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US pushes for UN to support temporary Gaza ceasefire, oppose Rafah assault
US pushes for UN to support temporary Gaza ceasefire, oppose Rafah assault
US proposes UN resolution calling for 'temporary ceasefire' in Gaza; warns against Rafah incursion
Rising malnutrition in Gaza Strip poses grave threats to children's health
Arabs put to vote a UN resolution demanding an immediate Gaza cease-fire, knowing US will veto it