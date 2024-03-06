Left Menu

30,717 Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive, Gaza health ministry says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

At least 30,717 Palestinians have been killed and 72,156 have been wounded since Oct. 7 in Israel's military offensive on Gaza, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some 86 Palestinians were killed and 113 wounded in the previous 24 hours, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

