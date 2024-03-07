GSK Velu reappointed as FICCI TN unit Chairman for 2024
Chairman and Managing Director of Trivitron Group of Companies GSK Velu was re-appointed as head of industry body FICCI's Tamil Nadu unit for the year 2024.
Velu, also the Chairman of city-based Neuberg Diagnostics, is a director and shareholder of healthcare major Kauvery Hospital group.
Meanwhile, Swathy Rohit, Founder and CEO of paediatric healthcare provider Health Basix, was appointed as Co-Chairperson, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Tamil Nadu State Council said in a press release.
Bhupesh Nagarajan, Chairman and Director of Indira Projects, was also re-appointed as Co-Chairman of FICCI Tamil Nadu for 2024.
