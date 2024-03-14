PM Modi wishes quick recovery to Mamata Banerjee after accident
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wishes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee quick recovery after she suffered an injury and was taken to a hospital.
''I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi,'' he said in a post on X. Banerjee suffered a major injury on her forehead, the Trinamool Congress said.
The TMC supremo underwent a few stitches and medical tests in a government-run hospital in Kolkata before doctors found her stable to be discharged.
She was then taken back home.
