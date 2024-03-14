Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:39 IST
PM Modi wishes quick recovery to Mamata Banerjee after accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wishes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee quick recovery after she suffered an injury and was taken to a hospital.

''I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi,'' he said in a post on X. Banerjee suffered a major injury on her forehead, the Trinamool Congress said.

The TMC supremo underwent a few stitches and medical tests in a government-run hospital in Kolkata before doctors found her stable to be discharged.

She was then taken back home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

