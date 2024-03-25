Health News Roundup: Measles cases in US rise to 62 as of Thursday, says CDC; Masimo plans to spinoff consumer business and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Measles cases in US rise to 62 as of Thursday, says CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday the number of measles cases in the United States has increased to 62 as of Thursday, higher than the whole of last year. The CDC issued a health advisory on Monday urging people, particularly children and international travelers, to get vaccinated against measles due to the increase in cases this year. Total cases were at 58 last week.

UnitedHealth unit will start processing $14 billion medical claims backlog after hack

UnitedHealth Group said on Friday its Change Healthcare unit will start to process the medical claims backlog of more than $14 billion as it resumes some software services disrupted by a cyberattack last month. The company has been scrambling to resume services at the technology unit that was hit by a cyberattack on Feb. 21, disrupting payments to U.S. doctors and healthcare facilities and forcing the U.S. government to launch a probe.

Masimo plans to spinoff consumer business

Medical technology company Masimo Corp said on Friday it is evaluating a proposed spinoff of its consumer business, which includes its consumer health and audio products, sending shares up 13% in extended trading. The company, which makes equipment such as a pulse oximeter, also sells baby monitors and smart watches under its brand.

