Surge in Snake Bite Cases in Raigad: Over 1,800 Reported Since January

As many as 1,820 cases of snake bites were reported from coastal Raigad district in Maharashtra from January 2023 to April this year, resulting in the death of five persons, a district health official has said. Five persons died during treatment at hospitals, the official said.

Updated: 11-05-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:42 IST
As many as 1,820 cases of snake bites were reported from coastal Raigad district in Maharashtra from January 2023 to April this year, resulting in the death of five persons, a district health official has said. According to the district administration, the cases of snake bites spike when farmers undertake pre-monsoon work in the paddy field. ''Five persons died during treatment at hospitals,'' the official said. Sufficient stock of anti-venom medicine is available in government hospitals, he said.

