E Cape launches Livestock Identification System to fight against stock theft

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane and MEC for Rural Development and Agrarian Reform Nonkqubela Pieters are set to launch the Livestock Identification and Traceability System (LITS) on Tuesday, a major step forward in the region's fight against stock theft and efforts to enhance biosecurity for international cattle trade. The announcement comes as part of a broader initiative that was promised during the 2024 State of the Province Address.

LITS, which utilizes advanced ear-tag technology, will initially be deployed across 120 cattle farming enterprises within the province. In the town of Tsolo, the plan includes tagging 30,000 cattle to kickstart the project, aiming to significantly improve the management and traceability of livestock.

This technology not only helps in tracking and identifying cattle but also ensures compliance with the Animal Identification Act, which is crucial for legal and trade purposes. By registering each tagged animal and their owner in a central database, authorities can monitor animal movements and trace each individual animal back to its farm. This system enhances the capacity to prosecute cases of livestock theft more effectively and boosts biosecurity measures that are critical for expanding international trade opportunities.

“The full implementation of LITS will allow us to trace any animal slaughtered in an abattoir back to its farm of origin, including details about the farming conditions and health practices the animal was subjected to,” stated MEC Pieters. This level of traceability not only helps in ensuring the health and safety of the meat supply but also aids in the recovery of stolen animals by identifying the rightful owners.

The Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) is spearheading this initiative in collaboration with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC). To support the rollout, over 250 professionals, including veterinarians, scientists, animal health technicians, and extension advisors, have been trained and registered to implement the system effectively across the region.

This strategic move is expected to bring significant improvements in managing livestock resources in the Eastern Cape, providing a model that could potentially be replicated in other provinces seeking similar benefits from enhanced livestock management systems.